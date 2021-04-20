Kilkenny await Wexford v Laois victor as Leinster championship draws announced

The 2020 provincial champions Kilkenny will have to wait to learn their Leinster semi-final opponent after today's draw set them up for a meeting with either Wexford or Laois.

Brian Cody's side will meet the winner of that quarter-final game, while their oppents in last year's Leinster final, Galway await the victor of Dublin v Antrim.

In the Football championship, the first round will see Offaly take on Louth, Carlow against Longford, and Wicklow versus Wexford, with the winner of the latter going on to meet Dublin in the quarter-final.

Laois and Westmeath are the only decided quarter-final pairing, with Kildare coming against the winner of Offaly v Louth, while Meath will take either Carlow or Longford.

The Leinster Football semi-final draws will be made at a later date.