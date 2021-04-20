Department of Health confirms Dr Tony Holohan's return as CMO

The Department of Health has confirmed Dr Tony Holohan has returned to his role as chief medical officer following the death of his wife in February.

Dr Emer Feely, who specialised in public health medicine, had been diagnosed with a terminal blood cancer and entered palliative care in July last year, as reported by The Irish Times.

At that time, Dr Holohan took time off from his duties to focus on his family, with deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn filling in as acting CMO.

Dr Holohan returned to his role in October 2020, thanking Dr Glynn for his work during his absence.

Following Dr Feely's death, Dr Glynn again stood in for the CMO at Covid-19 press briefings and operated as acting chief medical officer in other settings.

However, the Department confirmed Dr Holohan returned to his duties on Monday and will gradually resume public appearances.

Dr Holohan became a household name at the onset of the pandemic in Ireland, largely due to his position as chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).