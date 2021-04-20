Video: Tuesday's three-minute lunchtime news update

Regency shooting

Gerry Hutch, known as ‘The Monk’, is facing potential extradition to Ireland in connection with a fatal gun attack at the Regency Hotel in Dublin.

Mr Hutch is wanted to face criminal charges related to the attack, which was linked to the Kinahan-Hutch feud, in which David Byrne was shot dead.

Easing restrictions

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said keeping Covid-19 case numbers low is essential if restrictions are to ease over the coming months.

The Government is now working to finalise plans for May and June, with the construction and retail sectors earmarked for a May reopening.

Vaccine rollout

The HSE is due to appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee today to answer questions regarding the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland.

The HSE is expected to update the committee on when the remaining age groups can expect to receive the vaccine after vaccinations for people aged between 65 and 69 began on Monday.

Indian variant

The director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL) Dr Cillian De Gascun has warned it would be “hubristic” to think the three identified cases of the Indian variant were the only ones in Ireland.

The majority of the 100 cases of the so-called Indian variant (B1617) identified in the UK to date were travel associated, Dr De Gascun said, but added he did not think there was any evidence yet from the UK of localised community transmission.