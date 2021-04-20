Ryan Mason appointed interim head coach at Tottenham

By Jonathan Veal, PA

Tottenham have confirmed Ryan Mason will be in caretaker charge until the end of the season following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho was relieved of his duties on Monday following a disappointing run of form which has seen Spurs drop out of the race for the top four.

Mason, the 29-year-old former Spurs and Hull midfielder who was forced to retire from playing in 2018, steps up from his role as head of player development at the club.

Following the departure of Jose Mourinho, we can now confirm that Ryan Mason will take charge as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2021

Chris Powell and Nigel Gibbs will assist him, while Ledley King stays on as a first-team coach and former goalkeeper Michel Vorm returns to the club as a goalkeeping coach.

Mason is thrown in at the deep end as his first game in charge is a Premier League match with Southampton on Wednesday, while he will also lead his boyhood club out at Wembley on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

Chairman Daniel Levy said on the club’s official website: “We have great belief in this squad of talented players.

“We have a cup final and six Premier League games ahead of us and we shall now focus all our energies on achieving a strong finish to the season.”

Ryan Mason’s playing career was ended by a fractured skull (Nick Potts/PA).

After joining the club as an eight-year-old, Mason played 70 times for Spurs between 2008 and 2016 before moving to Hull.

However, just six months into his stay at the Tigers he suffered a fractured skull that eventually forced him to retire 12 months later.

He returned to Spurs soon after in a coaching capacity and was named as the club’s head of player development in the summer of 2019.

Mason will face the media on Tuesday lunchtime.