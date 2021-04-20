Arrest after man walking dog threatened with hammer

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a robbery incident that took place in Co Cork and saw a dogwalker threatened with a hammer.

At around 4.30pm on April 11th, a man was out walking his dog when a car pulled up beside him on Ballincollie Road, Ballyvolane.

A man got out of the car, armed with what is believed to be a hammer, and threatened the man to hand over his dog.

The dog was then taken and put in the car, which drove away.

The incident was reported to gardaí and as part of the investigation the dog was later recovered by detective gardaí from Watercourse Road and returned to its owner on April 12th.

A man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested in relation to the incident on April 19th.

He was detained at Mayfield Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.