Tottenham search for new manager ahead of cup final after sacking Jose Mourinho

By PA Sport Staff

Tottenham are in need of a new manager with less than a week to go until the Carabao Cup final after Jose Mourinho was sacked on Monday.

Though Spurs’ involvement in the hugely controversial European Super League proposals may soon render the point meaningless, Mourinho paid the price for Spurs’ fall away from the Champions League places during a poor second half of the season.

The announcement came three days after a 2-2 draw at Everton which ended with a concerning injury for Harry Kane, and denied the 58-year-old Mourinho the chance to deliver Tottenham’s first piece of silverware in 13 years when they face Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday.

The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 19, 2021

That is the second of two games for Spurs this week. On Tuesday the club is due to hold a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s meeting with Southampton, but it remains unclear who might be answering the questions as Daniel Levy looks to make his 10th managerial appointment in 20 years as chairman.

Academy coach Ryan Mason took training on Monday, but nothing has been said with regards to Wednesday’s match, or Sunday’s final.

Mourinho left with his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra, but Ledley King, who was a defensive coach, remains at the club.

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann is the early favourite to replace Mourinho, though the German coach has also been linked with Bayern Munich.

The decision to move on from Mourinho will have been a tough one for Levy, who had long been an admirer of the Portuguese ever since his Chelsea days and was desperate to finally get him to the club in November 2019.

[I] regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged

Levy spoke of his regret at firing Mourinho, but the timing of it – decided after Friday’s 2-2 draw at Everton – was ruthless.

Levy said on the club’s official website: “Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club.

“Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic.

“On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged.

“He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”