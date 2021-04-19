Irish company launches social distancing system to help businesses reopen

James Cox

Irish telecommunications company Hubbcat has today launched its new system designed to help employees safely return to workplaces.

The contact tracing system, ‘Hubbcat AllSafe’, involves a clip-on device which alerts employees if they are not social distancing. It also keeps a record of close contacts for contact tracing purposes if there is a confirmed case in the workplace.

The system involves an employee wearing a small clip-on device attached to their lanyard or ID badge, which uses Bluetooth to sense the presence of other clips in the vicinity and will vibrate or chirp if employees spend over 30 seconds within two meters of each other.

This ‘direct response’ helps ensure social distancing protocols are maintained

If an employee is feeling unwell or tests positive, they can report this through an online portal and admin staff can then easily and rapidly identify their close contacts.

Data safety

Hubbcat’s AllSafe system has been extensively trialled and tested, and is unique in that operates on non-personally identifiable information and is not linked to their mobile phones, ensuring that their data is safe, secure and private.

According to Hubbcat’s Chief Commercial Officer, Niall O’Toole, the Hubbcat AllSafe system allows employees to return to work safely.

Mr O'Toole said: ‘‘The fundamental purpose of AllSafe is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of employees in the workplace. The simplicity of the system is key, and it allows employers to easily and quickly isolate outbreaks and prevent them spreading. Not only does this keep employees safe, it can save an enormous amount of time and money for companies. I think employees will be reassured that AllSafe is private and secure, as it doesn’t need any personally identifiable information in order to function.’’

In recent weeks, Hubbcat have been in talks with numerous large companies and organisations about installing AllSafe.

Commenting on this, Mr O’Toole said; ‘’There has been huge interest in AllSafe since we started discussing it with our existing clients and extensively testing it. A number of large multinational companies based in Ireland are looking to adopting, and it has already been adopted by some of Ireland’s biggest manufacturers. Our clients have been really impressed by how simple and effective it is, and how quickly it can be rolled out.’’

Hubbcat currently provides communications tools and systems to major companies and organisations across the globe, including Europe, North America and South America with clients in the transport, pharmaceutical, security and hospitality sectors.

The company also recently launched a ‘geofencing’ solution which aids mandatory quarantining, and it has been operating this system for the government in the Bahamas since August 2020.

Hubbcat is based in Co Wicklow and was founded in 2019 by a group of telecommunications professionals with a huge level of international experience in the sector.