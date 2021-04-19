FAI yet to receive UEFA decision over whether Dublin can remain Euro host city

James Cox

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has said it is yet to receive confirmation from UEFA over whether Dublin will remain a host city for Euro 2020.

Four games of the delayed European Championships are due to be played at the Aviva Stadium.

This includes group matches involving Sweden, Slovakia and Poland, along with a last-16 tie.

However, UEFA has sought guarantees over fans being permitted to attend games, which is uncertain as the State remains in lockdown.

An FAI statement read: “The Football Association of Ireland and our Local Organising Structure (LOS) partners – Dublin City Council, Government and the Aviva Stadium – have today been informed by UEFA that no decision is forthcoming as yet regarding the hosting of four games in Dublin at the UEFA EURO 2020 finals this summer.

“The Dublin LOS acknowledge this statement from UEFA and awaits further communication in due course. The FAI and the LOS will maintain dialogue with UEFA and will make no further comment until UEFA has reached a final decision on Dublin’s status as a host venue for UEFA EURO 2020 on Friday, April 23."