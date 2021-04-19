Covid-19: No further deaths, 403 additional cases

James Cox

There have been no further Covid-19 related deaths recorded today, while 403 additional cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

There has been a total of 4,836 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 243,911 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

208 are men/192 are women.

73 per cent are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 31 years old.

174 cases are in Dublin, 34 in Meath, 20 in Kildare, 18 in Mayo, 16 in Cork and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 183 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. Seven additional Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Irish hospitals in the past 24 hours.

As of April 17th, 1,204,063 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

852,189 people have received their first dose.

351,874 people have received their second dose.

Meanwhile, approximately 140,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered in the State in the seven days up to Saturday.

A further breakdown of the figures showed 21.8 per cent of adults in the State over the age of 16 have received their first dose, while 9 per cent are now fully vaccinated.