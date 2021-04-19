Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 15:41

Dublin stars Conal Keaney and Noelle Healy announce intercounty retirements

James Cox

Dublin star Conal Keaney has called time on his intercounty career 20 years on from his debut.

The 38-year-old won five Leinster football titles between 2004 and 2010 before he lined out for the hurlers

The Ballyboden St. Enda's forward was a member of the league winning team under Anthony Daly in 2011 before going on to win a Leinster title in 2013.

Keaney retired from intercounty hurling in 2016, but came out of retirement in 2017.

Dublin's Noelle Healy has also announced her retirement from intercounty football.

The five-time All Ireland winner made her debut for the Dubs in 2007 at the age of seventeen.

Healy won her first All-Ireland at senior level in 2010 before she was part of the four-in-a-row winning side under Mick Bohan between 2017 and 2020.

The 30-year-old also won four All-Stars, 10 Leinster titles and one Division 1 league title.

