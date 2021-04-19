All-Ireland champions Limerick to face Cork in Munster semi-final

James Cox

All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick have been drawn against Cork in the semi-finals of the Munster championship.

Waterford and Clare will meet in the quarter-finals for the right to play Tipperary in the last four.

Unlike the football championship, counties beaten in the provincial hurling championship will enter the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Cork and Kerry are on opposite sides of the Munster Football championship draw

Defending champions Tipperary will face either Kerry or Clare in the semi-finals, while Cork await the winners of the quarter-final meeting between Waterford and Limerick.