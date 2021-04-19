Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 10:49

Adrian Dunbar: I don’t know whether I’ll be in another series of Line Of Duty

Sunday night’s show ended with a cliffhanger about Kate Fleming’s future.
By Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Adrian Dunbar has said he has “no idea” whether he will appear in another series of Line Of Duty – as he discussed the Kate Fleming cliffhanger.

The actor, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings in the hit drama, said he believes Line Of Duty will be back if this series continues to be a success.

He told Good Morning Britain: “If the numbers are good and the BBC are happy, I’m sure they’ll want to do another series.”

But asked if he would do another instalment, he replied: “I’ve no idea.”

The star also suggested that “hardcore” fans of the show already know what happens to DI Kate Fleming, played by Vicky McClure.

Sunday night’s show ended with a cliffhanger about Fleming’s future.

“A lot of Line Of Duty fans know what’s going on,” Dunbar teased.

“All will be revealed in the fullness of time. There’s been a very big clue.”

Asked about a deliberate spelling mistake in the word “definitely” in a text message featured in the drama, Dunbar told Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid: “You’re still not there where this present clue is concerned.”

