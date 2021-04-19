Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 07:27

Man to appear in court following fatal Dublin stabbing

A man is due in court today, charged in relation to the death of a woman in Dublin on Saturday.

The man in his 20s was arrested following the incident in Melville Drive, Finglas, during which the woman, also aged in her 20s, was stabbed.

Gardaí attended the scene shortly after 2pm on Saturday and the woman was taken to Connolly Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene was persevered for technical examination which was carried out by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

The man is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court later today.

