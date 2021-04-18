Sun, 18 Apr, 2021 - 16:15

Staff at Gaeltacht company told to only speak English ‘in error’

The memo said failing to communicate in English at all times was 'not acceptable'
Staff at Gaeltacht company told to only speak English ‘in error’

A memo instructing staff at a company located in the Donegal Gaeltacht to only speak English was sent “in error”, according to the company.

The Irish Times reports that the internal memo, dated April 15th, told staff at the Randox Teoranta plant in An Clochán Liath that “English must be spoken at all times in the workplace”.

Failing to communicate in English at all times was “not acceptable,” it added.

“You must be mindful work colleagues can feel isolated and excluded if you are speaking a different language around them,” the memo said.

“English must be spoken at all times in the workplace, whether you are discussing work or having a casual conversation with a fellow staff member.

“It is essential that all staff... communicate, both written and verbally, in English at all times.

“Failing to do so is not acceptable.”

A statement from Randox, which provides clinical diagnostics for laboratories, said the memo was sent in error and has now been withdrawn.

The company is “fully engaged and committed to the community of An Clochán Liath and west Donegal in general,” the statement said.

“We work in close partnership with Údarás na Gaeltachta and are fully committed to all aspects of the Irish Language and Culture in our workplace and in the wider community.”

Údarás na Gaeltachta is responsible for the economic, social and linguistic development of the Gaeltacht and supports companies through grant funding and job creation initiatives.

Randox Teoranta is one of its client companies and has been in west Donegal since 2008.

In a statement, Údarás said: “Randox have confirmed that a company communication regarding use of English within the workplace related to company operations in a different jurisdiction and was sent to their An Clochán Liath facility in the Donegal Gaeltacht in error, as it did not pertain to the An Clochán Liath facility.

“The communication was immediately withdrawn when realised.”

The incident was raised in the Dáil on Friday, during a debate on the Official Languages Act (Amendment) Bill.

More in this section

Taoiseach hopeful all construction will resume in May Taoiseach hopeful all construction will resume in May
Gardaí question Leo Varadkar over leaked contract Gardaí question Leo Varadkar over leaked contract
Ireland sets new daily record for Covid vaccinations Ireland sets new daily record for Covid vaccinations
Staycationers plan to head North as Covid-19 restrictions ease across Border

Staycationers plan to head North as Covid-19 restrictions ease across Border

READ NOW
 