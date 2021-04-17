Man (40s) dies in Monaghan motorcycle collision

A man in his 40s has died this afternoon after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a roundabout in Co Monaghan.

The fatal collision took place at around 5.10pm in Castleblayney, on the N2 near Tullyvin.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner was notified and the driver's body was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

Garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene and the N2 is currently closed, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone travelling on the N2 near Castleblayney between 4.45pm and 5.30pm this afternoon and who may have camera footage is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda station on 042 974 7900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.