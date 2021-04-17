Prince Philip’s funeral marked across island of Ireland

By Michelle Devane, PA

The funeral of Britain's Prince Philip was marked across the island of Ireland on Saturday.

In Northern Ireland, Stormont’s First Minister Arlene Foster observed the national minute’s silence for Philip’s funeral at Enniskillen Castle.

The DUP leader was joined by party councillors and piper Aaron Elliott outside the Co Fermanagh castle to observe the silence as the funeral service began.

Mrs Foster said her prayers were with Queen Elizabeth and the royal family as the duke was laid to rest in St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster at Enniskillen Castle (Mark Marlow/PA Wire)

In remembrance. HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



Our prayers are with HM the Queen and the Royal Family.



📍Enniskillen Castle pic.twitter.com/WdakrFPsGB — Arlene Foster #WeWillMeetAgain (@DUPleader) April 17, 2021

Philip, officially known as the Duke of Edinburgh, died at Windsor Castle on Friday April 9th, aged 99.

His funeral took place on Saturday afternoon within the grounds of Windsor Castle in England.

While the minute’s silence was held across the UK there was a two-gun salute in tribute to the duke at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down.

Personnel from 206 (Ulster) Battery Royal Artillery conduct a gun salute at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA Wire)

One round was fired from the castle to mark the beginning of the silence while another marked the end.

Gun salutes were also heard across the UK, including at Cardiff Castle and Edinburgh Castle, as well as on Royal Navy warships deployed in Portsmouth, Devonport and overseas.

Flowers were laid beneath a tree planted by the duke during his first visit to Hillsborough Castle, the queen’s official residence in Northern Ireland, in 1949.

In the Republic, the tricolour was flown at half-mast on all State buildings to mark the death of the duke.

Flags at half mast at Iveagh House today to mark the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/Z4VmaOM8RP — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) April 17, 2021

The tricolour flying at half mast at Áras an Uachtaráin today, to mark the death of Britain's Prince Philip. pic.twitter.com/wVWlQnSMes — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) April 17, 2021

Áras an Uachtaráin, the residence of the President of Ireland, and Iveagh House, the headquarters of the Department of Foreign Affairs, were among the buildings where the flags were lowered.

The UK ambassador to Ireland Paul Johnston thanked the Irish Government for what he described as “this very special gesture”.

⁦@merrionstreet⁩ ⁦@simoncoveney⁩ ⁦@dfatirl⁩ Thank you for this very special gesture. ⁦@BritEmbDublin⁩ Tricolour at half mast on all State buildings for Prince Philip https://t.co/UcP5t9ls9y — Paul Johnston (@PJohnstonFCDO) April 17, 2021

Under Ireland’s national flag guidelines, the flag can be flown at half-mast on “all prominent buildings” on the death of a national or international figure under the advice of the Taoiseach.