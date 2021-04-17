Sat, 17 Apr, 2021 - 19:50

League of Ireland: Wins for Rovers and Sligo as Dundalk sees narrow draw

We have the latest League of Ireland scores
The whistles have blown on full-time in this evening's three SSE Airtricity League Premier Division games.

We have tonight's League of Ireland scores below.

Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Longford Town

Graham Burke equalised from the penalty spot for Shamrock Rovers in their meeting with Longford Town.

The side had led by a goal at Tallaght, thanks to a Dylan Grimes penalty in the sixth minute.

The Rovers emerged with a win after another score from Sean Gannon in the final minutes.

Sligo 1-0 Finn Harps

Meanwhile, Sligo led by one score against Finn Harps in their derby at the Showgrounds.

A score from 17-year-old Johnny Kenny won the game for the side.

St Pat’s 1-1 Dundalk

St Pat’s also seemed set in the lead at Oriel Park during their meeting with Dundalk.

However, a goal from Dundalk’s Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe altered the side’s fortune and brought the final result to a draw.

It comes after news this morning that Dundalk's team manager, Shane Keegan, has walked away from the club.

