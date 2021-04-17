League of Ireland: Wins for Rovers and Sligo as Dundalk sees narrow draw

The whistles have blown on full-time in this evening's three SSE Airtricity League Premier Division games.
We have tonight's League of Ireland scores below.
Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Longford Town
Graham Burke equalised from the penalty spot for Shamrock Rovers in their meeting with Longford Town.
The side had led by a goal at Tallaght, thanks to a Dylan Grimes penalty in the sixth minute.
The Rovers emerged with a win after another score from Sean Gannon in the final minutes.
54' | We're level!
Rovers have gone up a gear since the restart and are rewarded for their spell of dominance with a Graham Burke levelling from the spot
🟢 1-1 🟡#WeAreRovers | #TogetherAsOne pic.twitter.com/d1jvUCuqz4
— Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) April 17, 2021
Sligo 1-0 Finn Harps
Meanwhile, Sligo led by one score against Finn Harps in their derby at the Showgrounds.
A score from 17-year-old Johnny Kenny won the game for the side.
GOAL!
51' What a moment for young Johnny Kenny as he scores his first senior goal ⭐@sligorovers 1-0 @FinnHarpsFC
Sign up 📺 | https://t.co/IBZkINmyDq#WATCHLOI | #LOI pic.twitter.com/tCYbcXw3cT
— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) April 17, 2021
St Pat’s 1-1 Dundalk
St Pat’s also seemed set in the lead at Oriel Park during their meeting with Dundalk.
However, a goal from Dundalk’s Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe altered the side’s fortune and brought the final result to a draw.
It comes after news this morning that Dundalk's team manager, Shane Keegan, has walked away from the club.
GOAL!
56' St Pat's take the lead through Sam Bone as they extend their lead on top of the table 📈@DundalkFC 0-1 @stpatsfc
Sign up 📺 | https://t.co/IBZkINmyDq#WATCHLOI | #LOI pic.twitter.com/OjI1CaAEBP
— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) April 17, 2021