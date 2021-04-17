Sat, 17 Apr, 2021 - 18:20

Tipperary’s Orla Dwyer aids Brisbane Lions to victory in Aussie Rules Grand Final

Lions emerged with a 6.2 (38) to 3.2 (20) win
Tipperary's Orla O’Dwyer aided the Brisbane Lions to victory against Adelaide Crows in the 2021 Women's Australian Football League (AFLW) Grand Final.

Lions emerged with a 6.2 (38) to 3.2 (20) win on Saturday, with the assistance of O’Dwyer’s six tackles and 16 disposals.

The win saw her become the second Irish woman to win the championship, after a previous win for Crows’ Ailish Considine.

Clare’s Considine was also in attendance for the Crows at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday, with over 22,000 spectators, but was not able to repeat her previous win of 2019.

Considine had been drafted in for the Crows, replacing captain Chelsea Randall who missed out due to concussion protocols, while O'Dwyer started at centre-wing for Lions.

Spectators attend the AFLW Grand Final match between the Adelaide Crows and the Brisbane Lions at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. Photo: Mark Brake/Getty Images.

It was a surprise victory for Lions, who walked away defeated in two previous meetings at this stage with the Crows — a team tipped to snatch their fourth title.

The game got underway at 2pm AEST (5.30am Irish time), however, TG4 will televise deferred coverage of the game from 5.10pm on Saturday.

