Investigation begins after woman (20s) dies in Finglas assault

A woman aged in her 20s has died this afternoon following an assault in Finglas, Dublin.

The woman received fatal injuries during the incident that occurred shortly after 2pm in Melville Drive, Dublin 11.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim was treated for apparent stab wounds, according to The Irish Times.

An investigation has begun, with all the resources of a murder investigation committed to the case by gardaí.

Man arrested

A man, also aged in his 20s and known to the woman, has been arrested and taken to Finglas Garda station.

He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene of the assault is preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to come forward, particularly anyone who was in the Melville Drive area this afternoon between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

Anyone with any information should contact Finglas Garda station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda statement said on Saturday evening.