Ireland to miss Women’s Six Nations final after defeat to France

By PA Sport Staff

Ireland missed out on a place in the Women’s Six Nations final against England after a 56-15 defeat to France in Dublin.

A 45-0 victory over Wales last weekend boosted hopes Adam Griggs’ side could progress from Group B as winners.

But France proved too strong in the end, with Caroline Boujard, Emilie Boulard, Safi N’Diaye and Cyrielle Banet all crossing in the first half, while the visitors were also awarded a penalty try.

HIGHLIGHTS: France scored some sensational tries on the way to a comprehensive win over Ireland! #IREvFRA #WomensSixNations pic.twitter.com/ou1bt6on7l — Women's Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) April 17, 2021

Boujard and Banet touched down again after the interval, while Romane Menager grabbed a try midway through the second period to ensure it was France who would meet England to decide who is crowned Six Nations champions.

Ireland fought until the end and gained reward when Emma Hooban went over late on to add to Cliodhna Moloney’s earlier try, but they had to settle for a spot in next Saturday’s third-place play-off.