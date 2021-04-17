Sat, 17 Apr, 2021 - 14:35

Karlie Kloss reveals son’s name one month after giving birth

She became a mother for the first time
Karlie Kloss reveals son’s name one month after giving birth

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Model Karlie Kloss has revealed her son’s name a month after she became a mother for the first time.

The US catwalk star, 28, told her nine million Instagram followers her little boy was named Levi Joseph.

Kloss shared a sweet picture to social media showing her holding the baby’s tiny hand. She wore a gold ring spelling out the word “Mama”.

In the caption, she confirmed Levi was born on March 11th. He is her first child with businessman husband Joshua Kushner.

Kloss’ friends from the fashion industry shared well-wishes in the comments.

Model Lily Aldridge said: “Cutieeeeee I can’t wait to meet him.”

America’s Next Top Model presenter Tyra Banks said: “Hey mama.”

And Brazilian model Adriana Lima wrote: “Congratulations mama.”

Kloss married Kushner, 35, in a small ceremony in New York in October 2018.

He is the brother of former president Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former senior adviser Jared Kushner.

More in this section

Courteney Cox channels Monica Geller in Instagram video Courteney Cox channels Monica Geller in Instagram video
President Michael D Higgins and Johnny Sexton among Late Late guests President Michael D Higgins and Johnny Sexton among Late Late guests
Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter: It feels terrible to silence yourself Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter: It feels terrible to silence yourself
Bobby Brown says he blames Nick Gordon for the death of Whitney Houston

Bobby Brown says he blames Nick Gordon for the death of Whitney Houston

READ NOW
 