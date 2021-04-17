Chris Smalling says family are unharmed but ‘very shaken up’ after robbery

By PA Sport staff

Roma defender Chris Smalling has posted a message of thanks to those who offered support to his family following an armed robbery at their home in Italy on Friday morning.

According to reports, three armed men broke into the former Manchester United player’s home in the south of Rome and confronted Smalling, who was forced to hand over jewellery and other items.

Smalling said no one was physically harmed in the incident, but his family were left in shock.

I’d like to thank everyone for your well wishes and support! My family although very shaken up are luckily unharmed! ❤️



Hoping these people can find a more meaningful way to live their lives without causing such harm and distress to others. — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) April 17, 2021

Former United and England team-mate Marcus Rashford was among those to post messages of support on Friday.

Thinking about you @ChrisSmalling and your lovely family. So sorry to wake up to the news this morning. Can’t imagine how you’re feeling but I hope you’re ok ♥️ — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 16, 2021

Smalling, capped 31 times by England, joined Roma on loan in 2019 before completing a permanent move to the Serie A club in October last year.

He has dealt with several injury issues this season, and has not featured since March 7 due to a thigh problem.