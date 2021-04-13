18 deaths and 358 new cases of Covid-19

Kenneth Fox

A further 18 deaths and an additional 358 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

They said of the deaths reported today, seven occurred in April, three occurred in March, three occurred in February and three occurred in January. One death was also reported as occurring before January.

The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 46-102 years.

With 18 deaths announced this evening, there has now been a total of 4,803 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. There has been 241,684 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Nphet said of the cases notified today: 163 are men and 192 are women, 73 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 31 years old.

In terms of the location of tonight's cases there are 166 in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 16 in Kildare, 13 in Offaly, 12 in Meath, 12 in Limerick and the remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

Nphet said as of 8am today, 205 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and 48 are in ICU. There has also been 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 11th, 2021, 1,063,666 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 749,450 people have received their first dose and 314,216 people have received their second dose.

AstraZeneca suspension

It comes as the HSE wrote yesterday evening to Hospital Groups and Community Healthcare Organisations to advise all AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics planned for today, April 13th, should be cancelled following receipt of updated guidance received from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, and the Department of Health.

They said “We have today further advised Hospital Groups and CHOs to cancel all AstraZeneca clinics, except those arranged for certain people over the age of 60, for the remainder of this week as we work to reconfigure our rollout plans to take in to account the latest NIAC guidance.

“Some clinics will be in a position to proceed with the vaccination of patients over the age of 60 this week, in line with the new guidance, and in these cases individuals will be contacted directly by their vaccination centre to arrange their appointment.

“Anybody who is due to attend an Astra Zeneca clinic, and who is not contacted directly in advance, is therefore advised not to attend.”

They said the HSE continues to consider the revised NIAC guidance and will advise further in terms of wider implications for the administration of the vaccination programme in due course.