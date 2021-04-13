Man being questioned by Gardaí for suspected fraud and bribery

Digital Desk Staff

A man in his 40s is being questioned by gardai as part of an investigation into suspected fraud and bribery.

Officers made the arrest today after the man was reported by his former employer on suspicion of falsifying records and deceiving applicants into believing he had processed their financial applications.

Gardaí say it involved using the personal details of current employees, attempting to destroy evidence of criminal activity, and corrupt payments of €17,000 in the form of bribes.

Searches were carried out earlier this year in Dublin, Waterford, Wicklow and Meath where gardai seized files and electronic storage devices.

The man is being questioned at Blanchardstown Garda Station where he can be held for up to a week.