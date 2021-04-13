Tue, 13 Apr, 2021 - 15:56

Tyrick Mitchell commits to Crystal Palace until 2025

The 21-year-old made his Premier League debut in July 2020 and has played 14 times for Roy Hodgson’s side in all competitions this season.
Tyrick Mitchell commits to Crystal Palace until 2025

By PA Sport Staff

Tyrick Mitchell has signed a new contract with Crystal Palace which ties him to the Premier League club until 2025.

The 21-year-old made his Premier League debut in July 2020 and has played 14 times for Roy Hodgson’s side in all competitions during the current campaign.

Mitchell told Palace TV: “I’m delighted. It’s a great place to be and an exciting time so I’m delighted to sign a contract.

“I can see, especially with the academy building now and academy players coming through, it’s a great time.”

Palace chairman Steve Parish added: “This shows once again how our academy can attract the very best young talent and develop them into first-team players.

“Tyrick’s progress is an immense source of pride for our club and academy.”

More in this section

Former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman announces his retirement Former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman announces his retirement
Man charged with racially abusing Premier League footballer Romaine Sawyers Man charged with racially abusing Premier League footballer Romaine Sawyers
Graham Potter talks up Yves Bissouma’s performance against Everton Graham Potter talks up Yves Bissouma’s performance against Everton
Jurgen Klopp cautious about Liverpool’s comeback chances against Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp cautious about Liverpool’s comeback chances against Real Madrid

READ NOW
 