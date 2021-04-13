Tue, 13 Apr, 2021 - 10:27

Man charged with racially abusing Premier League footballer Romaine Sawyers

Simon Silwood is accused of sending an offensive message to the West Bromwich Albion midfielder in January.
By Josh Payne, PA

A 49-year-old man has been charged with racially abusing a Premier League footballer online.

Police in England said Simon Silwood is alleged to have sent an offensive message to West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers via social media in January.

The charge comes after an investigation carried out by Pc Stuart Ward, the first dedicated hate crime officer within a football policing unit.

The suspect, from Kingswinford, near Dudley, has been charged under the UK's Communications Act.

He will appear at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on April 29th, the force said.

