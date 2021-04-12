Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 22:21

Brighton and Everton play out scoreless draw

Brighton and Everton play out scoreless draw

Brighton and Everton played out a scoreless draw this evening.

Neither side were able to find a winner and a goalless draw edged Brighton seven points clear of the relegation zone, while Everton’s winless run extended to five matches in all competitions.

Neal Maupay and Yves Bissouma – with a spectacular overhead kick – go close for Brighton but no breakthrough at half-time.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was a surprise absentee in Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton side at Brighton.

The England striker was not included in the matchday squad, while midfielder Andre Gomes was sidelined with a thigh injury. Ben Godfrey and Gylfi Sigurdsson came into the side from the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Brighton manager Graham Potter named an unchanged side from his club’s defeat against Manchester United last week, with defensive duo Dan Burn and Adam Webster returning to the bench.

More in this section

Conor McGregor tells Dustin Poirier UFC 264 fight is off Conor McGregor tells Dustin Poirier UFC 264 fight is off
EFL confirms May play-off dates for Championship, League One and League Two EFL confirms May play-off dates for Championship, League One and League Two
Robinson scores as West Brom beat Saints to boost survival bid Robinson scores as West Brom beat Saints to boost survival bid
Jesse Lingard setting Premier League pace after latest career hot streak

Jesse Lingard setting Premier League pace after latest career hot streak

READ NOW
 