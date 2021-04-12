BBC ‘receives more than 100,000 complaints about Prince Philip coverage’

By Keiran Southern, PA

The BBC has reportedly received more than 100,000 complaints about its coverage of the death of Britain's Prince Philip, a record in British TV history.

The broadcaster set up a dedicated webpage for viewers to lodge their dissatisfaction at its coverage after it cleared its schedules to cover Philip’s death on Friday.

It has now received more than 100,000 complaints, according to The Sun newspaper.

The BBC’s coverage of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh has resulted in a record-breaking number of complaints (John Stillwell/PA)

That would be a record for complaints in British television history, beating the previous high 0f 63,000 sparked by the BBC’s screening of Jerry Springer: The Musical in 2005.

The BBC declined to comment on the figures and said it would release its fortnightly complaints bulletin on Thursday as planned.

Following the duke’s death at Windsor Castle aged 99, the BBC wiped its schedules across both BBC One and BBC Two to run a series of mirrored special programmes about Philip.

Viewers tuning into BBC Four were greeted with a message urging them to switch over for a “major news report”, while BBC Radio 4 and BBC Radio 5 Live also aired programmes about the duke.

The rolling news coverage meant the final of MasterChef, which was due to air at 8.30pm on BBC One, was not shown.

The BBC set up a dedicated webpage for viewers to complain about its coverage of Philip’s death (Ian West/PA)

The BBC later established the dedicated form on its website after receiving complaints about its coverage.

Former BBC presenter Simon McCoy, who recently left to join GB News, was among those criticising the corporation.

He wrote on Twitter: “BBC1 and BBC2 showing the same thing. And presumably the News Channel too. Why? I know this is a huge event. But surely the public deserve a choice of programming.”