Asymptomatic walk-in testing to open in Westmeath and Cork

James Cox

Asymptomatic Covid-19 testing will be available in two existing test centres will in Co Westmeath and Co Cork from tomorrow.

Symptom free no appointment required Covid-19 testing wil take place in two existing Covid-19 testing centres — St Loman’s Hospital Campus in Mullingar and Randal Óg GAA Club in Dunmanway, Co Cork.

As part of the HSE’s enhanced Covid-19 testing for local communities, two of the existing static test centres, which have been operational for the last year will now also facilitate Covid-19 tests without requiring an advance appointment for those who are symptom-free.

From this Wednesday, April 14th, for one week (from 9am to 5pm) the static testing centres will offer Covid-19 testing to asymptomatic people in these communities.

Niamh O Beirne, HSE national lead for Test and Trace, said: “We have the capacity to carry out 25,000 PCR tests a day nationally. In addition to our static testing sites which are located across the country, over the last two weeks, with the support of the National Ambulance Service and Community Healthcare Organisation (CHO) teams, we have opened up walk-in sites in various locations.

“These no appointment necessary testing centres offer those with no symptoms of Covid-19 an opportunity to be tested. These centres have allowed us to raise awareness and make the Covid-19 test more easily available to people. By the end of last week we had identified over 600 positive Covid-19 cases through these centres and identified new outbreaks. This has enabled those positive cases take the necessary actions to protect those around them.”

Priscilla Lynch, head of Health and Wellbeing with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, said: “This is a welcomed addition to Covid-19 services in the region. Staff at the Ballincarriga test centre in Dunmanway will provide a warm welcome and an efficient, safe testing service to everyone who comes forward for a test. The people of the region have done a fantastic job in recent weeks and months in sticking to the measures which prevent the spread of Covid-19. Taking up this opportunity for testing even when you don’t have symptoms will help us to go a step further again in containing any cases.”

You should use this free, walk-in COVID-19 testing service if you:

Are aged 16 years and over.

Do not have symptoms of Covid-19 but would like to be tested.

Have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months

Remember, it’s one test per person.

Those who wish to avail of the service will have to bring photo identification and provide their phone number for the results.