Covid-19: No further deaths, 394 additional cases

No further Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the Republic of Ireland today, while 394 additional cases have been confirmed.

There has been a total of 4,785 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 241,330 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

179 are men/214 are women.

75 per cent are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 33 years old.

175 cases are in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 21 in Galway, 21 in Mayo, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 123 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 227 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. 22 additional Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Irish hospitals in the past 24 hours.

As of April 10th, 1,058,394 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

745,363 people have received their first dose.

313,031 people have received their second dose.

Public health officials are reminding people to keep their distance if they’re meeting outdoors.

From today, two households can meet outside for social reasons but not in their gardens.

People can also travel anywhere within their own county or 20km from their home.

Professor of health systems at DCU Anthony Staines has offered advice to people on how to keep safe.

He said: “Be careful, stay outdoors, that's really the message. When you get offered vaccination, take it up. Vaccination is a huge part of this. Whatever happens with viral strains circulating, vaccination is going to be extremely important.”

Meanwhile, further changes to the vaccine rollout plan are expected as health officials meet this afternoon.

Vaccine rollout

It is expected the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) will recommend AstraZeneca be used only for over-60s amid concerns about rare blood clots.

That would require significant changes to the existing age based plan.

However, just one in five vaccines due to arrive into the country over the next three months are from AstraZeneca.

Immunologist and professor at Trinity College Luke O'Neill says Ireland would be following the example of other countries.

Prof O'Neill said: “Well some countries are suspending it entirely, as you've seen, especially in the under-55s. France and Germany have said if you have had one shot of AstraZeneca get a different shot of a second vaccine so all these guidelines are changing which is a bit disconcerting for people, especially when we know the problems are extremely rare.”