Wolves-Sheffield United moved to Saturday night to avoid Prince Philip funeral clash

The Premier League match between Wolves and Sheffield United on Saturday will kick off at 8.15pm to avoid a clash with the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

The fixture had been due to kick off at 3pm, but the league confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had been rescheduled as a mark of respect.

It is understood the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Manchester City will stay at its original 5.30pm kick-off time, and that the decision to move the Wolves game to 8.15pm also took the last-four tie at Wembley into consideration.

As a mark of respect for His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the Premier League has rescheduled the match between Wolves and Sheffield United, due to be played on Saturday 17 April at 15:00 BST, to kick off later in the day at 20:15 BST



The day’s other Premier League game, between Newcastle and West Ham, will kick off at 12.30pm as planned, the English top flight said in a statement.

A number of EFL clubs announced their matches on Saturday had been moved to 12.30pm kick-offs from their original 3pm slot, though some may opt to kick off at or after 5pm if a lunchtime kick-off does not work for travel reasons.

All four Premiership Rugby matches being played on Saturday have been moved, with two kicking off at 12.30pm and two at 5pm.

The Premiership Rugby fixtures for this weekend have been rescheduled due to HRH Prince Philip's funeral service. Exeter Chiefs vs Wasps will take place this Saturday at 12:30 pm on Channel 5.



The England and Wales Cricket Board has said all nine LV= Insurance County Championship matches will pause for an hour and 20 minutes and has asked recreational cricket clubs to stop play for an hour to pay their respects, alongside observing the one minute silence at 3pm.

Grassroots football leagues, which come under the jurisdiction of the Football Association, are understood to have been advised to avoid play between 2.45pm and 4.15pm on Saturday.

The World Snooker Tour is liaising with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) with regard to the World Championship, which is scheduled to start on Saturday in Sheffield.

The World Championship is scheduled to start in Sheffield on Saturday (Nigel French/PA)

High-profile race meetings at Ayr and Newbury scheduled for Saturday have been switched to the following afternoon.

As a result, the Coral Scottish Grand National fixture at the Scottish venue and the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials meeting at the west Berkshire course will now be held on Sunday.

No racing is due to take place in Britain between 2.45pm and 4.15pm on Saturday. Meetings at Bangor, Thirsk, Brighton and Nottingham will go ahead but with different start times to ensure races do not clash with the ceremony.