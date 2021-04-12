Foster puppies help ‘pup’ the question in marriage proposal

A group of puppies have helped their foster carer ‘pup’ the question and propose marriage to his girlfriend.

Couple Alicia and Dave found themselves caring for eight puppies after they fostered one-year-old pregnant crossbreed Rosie in February.

Rosie gave birth less than a week after arriving at the couple’s home, after they were matched by dog welfare charity Dogs Trust.

“Caring for the puppies for their first eight weeks was a unique and special experience. It was amazing to watch them grow and develop their own individual personalities,” the couple said.

After coming up with the idea of involving the puppies in his marriage proposal, Dave printed off a “Will you marry me” sign and gathered the new arrivals before getting down on one knee.

With permanent homes now found for all the puppies, the couple have decided to permanently adopt mother Rosie “after falling in love with her gentle and affectionate ways”.

“We are thrilled [the puppies] played such an important part in our engagement and we are delighted that Dogs Trust have found wonderful homes for them. Fostering is such a rewarding experience and we would highly recommend it to others,” they said.

Samantha Fogarty, fostering co-ordinator at Dogs Trust Ireland said: “While it might sound like amazing fun to foster a mum and her puppies, it takes a huge amount of time, dedication and cleaning to look after them.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to Alicia and David, and to know our puppies played a part in their marriage proposal makes us very proud indeed.”

Dogs Trust has rehomed over 220 dogs to date this year, and have a small number of dogs currently seeking particular foster homes.

The charity is looking for experienced dog owners who do not have children or any other pets in their home — if you are interested in fostering, visit www.DogsTrust.ie/Fostering.