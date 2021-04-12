Bafta film awards 2021: By the numbers

By Ian Jones, PA

Here are the key statistics from this year’s Bafta film awards:

– Chloe Zhao is only the second woman in history to win best director

The first was Kathryn Bigelow, who won the award in 2010 for The Hurt Locker.

Chloe Zhao is also the first Chinese filmmaker to win best director.

Her film Nomadland won a total of four Baftas at this year’s awards, more than any other production.

This year was the first time women made up the majority of nominees for best director.

(PA graphic)

– Sir Anthony Hopkins is only the second person to win a hat-trick of best actor Baftas

The other is Daniel Day-Lewis, who went on to win the award a total of four times before announcing his retirement.

Anthony Hopkins first won best actor in 1992 for The Silence Of The Lambs, then again in 1994 for Shadowlands, and has now won it a third time for The Father.

The 27 years between Shadowlands and The Father is the longest gap between wins by any actor in Bafta history.

Among the acting awards, along with Anthony Hopkins winning best actor, Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor for Judas & The Black Messiah and Bukky Bakray was named best rising star.

Emerald Fennell won best screenplay for Promising Young Woman, which was also named best British film.

Joshua James Richards won best cinematography for his work on Nomadland, Andrew Lockley was among the winners of best visual effects for Tenet, and Lucy Pardee won best casting for Rocks.

Atticus Ross won best original score for Soul, along with Trent Reznor and Jon Batiste; and Christopher Hampton won best adapted screenplay for The Father, together with Florian Zeller.

Best British short film went to The Present; best British short animation went to The Owl And The Pussycat; the award for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer went to Remi Weekes for His House; and Noel Clarke won the award for outstanding British contribution to cinema.

– Daniel Kaluuya is only the second non-white British performer to win the award for best supporting actor

The first was Dev Patel, who won in 2017 for the film Lion.

There have now been a total of five non-white winners of best supporting actor in the history of the Baftas.

Along with Daniel Kaluuya and Dev Patel, Mahershala Ali won in 2019 for Green Book, Barkhad Abdi won in 2014 for Captain Phillips, and Samuel L Jackson won in 1995 for Pulp Fiction.

– The wait goes on for a non-white winner of best actress

Four of the six nominees for best actress this year were non-white performers: the highest proportion in the history of the awards.

The winner was Frances McDormand, however, for her performance in Nomadland.

She becomes the eighth woman to have won this award more than once.

Her first win was in 2018 for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

(PA graphic)

– Nomadland scored the most wins, picking up four of the seven awards for which it was nominated

They were best film, best director (Chloe Zhao), best actress (Frances McDormand) and best cinematography (Joshua James Richards).

Five films each won two awards: The Father; Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Promising Young Woman; Soul; and Sound Of Metal.