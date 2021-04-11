Sparkles and suits: All the best looks from the Baftas red carpet

Prudence Wade, PA

The red carpet for this year’s Bafta film awards is more low-key than we are used to.

Nominees will have to show off their fashion at home, but presenters were still able to walk the red carpet in London.

For those appearing in person at the Royal Albert Hall in London, it was a chance to bring it in the style stakes – and these are some of the glitziest red carpet moments…

– The metallics:

(Ian West/PA)

Cynthia Erivo brought her signature glamour to the red carpet, choosing a gold and silver Louis Vuitton minidress with intricate, armour-like detailing.

(Ian West/PA)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s silver mid-length dress oozed Hollywood glamour, topped off with berry lips and a sleek updo.

– The monochromes:

(Ian West/PA)

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor’s outfit was something her character Daphne would be proud of: an asymmetric black gown with a puff sleeve and fishtail skirt.

(Ian West/PA)

Sophie Cookson gave her velvet black gown an edge with sparkling blue shoulder accents.

– The suits:

(Ian West/PA)

After hosting the first evening of Bafta celebrations on Saturday, Clara Amfo took to the red carpet in an understated black suit accented with subtle fringing.

(Ian West/PA)

Bafta chief executive Amanda Berry kept things simple and elegant in a shiny emerald tailored suit.

– The pops of colour:

Before walking the red carpet, Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed her first outfit on Instagram: a sleek black gown with Eighties power shoulders and colourful butterflies exploding from the mid-section, by Dutch fashion designer Ronald Van Der Kemp.

(Ian West/PA)

She walked the red carpet with husband Nick Jonas, bringing a pop of colour in a pink embroidered top and white harem trousers.

(Ian West/PA)

Celeste’s look was all about Gothic glamour to perform her track Hear My Voice from best film nominee The Trial Of The Chicago 7, wearing a teal dress with puff sleeves, built-in gloves, fringed skirt and black detailing.