Covid-19: 303 confirmed cases, two additional deaths

The Department of Health has been notified of 303 new cases of Covid-19 and two additional deaths.

Of the deaths confirmed today, one occurred in March and the other in April.

There has now been 4,785 deaths related with the virus in the State and a total of 240,945 cases.

There were 167 confirmed cases among men in today's figures, and 135 among women, while 75 per cent were under the age of 45.

As of 8am this morning, there were 213 people in hospital with Covid-19, 53 of whom were in intensive care. There were seven additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours according to the Department.

As of April 8th, there were 1,045,919 doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in the State. These include 735,997 first and 309,922 second doses.