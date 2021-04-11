Sun, 11 Apr, 2021 - 09:07

Gardaí arrest two and seize four vehicles in organised crime operation

Gardaí searched 10 locations in the Duleek, Trim and Dublin areas
Gardaí have arrested two men and seized four “high value” vehicles following a search operation, as part of investigations targeting suspected organised crime.

On Saturday, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Criminal Assets Bureau searched 10 locations in the Duleek, Trim and Dublin areas.

The locations consisted of both residential and business premises, and Garda personnel were supported by the Garda Dog Unit and the Stolen Motor Vehicle Unit.

During the searches, gardaí discovered and seized €60,000 in cash and one kilogram of suspected cannabis resin with an estimated street value of €20,000.

The four vehicles, along with a number of “high value” jewellery items and other property, were also seized.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 50s, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in money laundering.

They are currently detained at Ballymun and Ashbourne Garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

