Late Webster goal sees Finn Harps dispatch Waterford in Ballybofey

Finns Harps have made their way to the top of the table alongside St Pat's in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

They beat Waterford 2-1 in Ballybofey, with a late goal from David Webster clinching the win for the home side.

A goal in the 34th minute from John Martin got the visitors off to a hopeful start, however, just before the break, Adam Foley made it level pegging once again

Despite Waterford controlling much of the possession, it was Harps who had the chances in the second half, with Daryl Murphy and Mark Russell both being denied their opportunities, before Webster gave the hosts the winner they were looking for.

Meanwhile, Drogheda United scored four goals without response from Longford Town, giving them their first away win of the season.

Mark Doyle was first on the scoresheet for the visitors just before half-time, following up with a second after the break.

Chris Lyons found himself at the receiving end of a cross from James Brown which also saw him find the net, before Hugh Douglas saw out the game with their fourth of the evening.

In a much closer encounter, it ended all square between Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Leaving all the action to the dying minutes, Walter Figueira made the first move in the 82nd minute only for Rory Gaffney to respond in the 86th.

As things stand, Sligo Rovers now sit in third in the league table, followed by Drogheda, while Shamrock Rovers tough it out in fifth. Bohemians and Longford Town round out the mid-table spots, while Waterford, Dundalk and Derry City hold on at the bottom end of the table.