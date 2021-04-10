Ireland make easy work of Wales as eyes turn to Pool B decider against France

Ireland have crushed Wales in their 2021 Six Nations opener in Cardiff.

Adam Grigg's side put 45 points past the hosts, including two tries each for Eimear Considine and Béibhinn Parsons.

Looking sharp from the kicking tee, Hannah Tyrrell knocked over five conversions, adding the final try of the evening for good measure to earn her Player of the Match.

Sene Naoupu and Dorothy Wall also left their mark on the scoreboard in either half, contributing to Ireland's largest ever winning margin over Wales.

Speaking after the match Tyrrell said the squad "can't wait for the French", who they meet next Saturday to decide who tops Pool B.

Next weekend is likely to be a more even affair, with the French also running in an impressive 53-0 victory over Wales last weekend.

Earlier in the day, England saw off the challenge of Italy with a similar ease, ending 3-67 in Parma.

England now top Pool A after also beating Scotland, and await the victor of the Ireland-France game.

Kick-off in next Saturday's game is at 2.15pm in Energia Park, with live coverage on RTÉ Two.