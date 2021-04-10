Irish talent shines through as AFLW reaches Grand Final stage

The Brisbane Lions and Adelaide Crows have each earned their spot in the Grand Final of the Women's Australian Football League 2021 (AFLW) set to be held at the Adelaide Oval next Saturday.

Tipperary's Orla O'Dwyer put in a strong shift, with a goal and 11 disposal, to see Brisbane past the Collingwood Magpies, the adopted home of Mayo's Sarah Rowe and Cavan's Aishling Sheridan.

Going right down to the wire, the Lions came from 2 points down at the end of the third quarter to steal the victory, the game ending 45-41 in their favour.

😍 We couldn’t have done it without you all 😍 pic.twitter.com/eAO5RLpy7F — Brisbane Lions AFLW (@lionsaflw) April 10, 2021

However, celebrations will not last long, with tough opponents awaiting them next weekend.

The Crows are searching for the third title since 2017 after dispatching the Melbourne Demons 33-15 in the first match of the day.

Clare's Ailish Considine was named as one of Adelaide's emergency reserves, while Dublin duo Niamh McEvoy and Lauren Magee both featured for the Demons.

TG4 will show deferred coverage of the two games beginning with Adelaide v Melbourne at 5.15pm this evening, while the Brisbane v Collingwood game will be shown from 12.15pm tomorrow.