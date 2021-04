Eurovision-winning songwriter Shay Healy has died at the age of 78.

The Dubliner was also a well-known TV presenter, hosting the RTÉ show Nighthawks in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

He composed "What's Another Year" for Johnny Logan, which won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1980.

In 2004, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease but continued working.

He is survived by his two sons.