Man (25) dies and three others injured in Wexford road collision

A 25-year-old man has died and three more people have been injured following a road traffic collision in Co Wexford.

At around 1.40am in the early hours of Saturday morning, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single car collision on the N25 at Drinagh on the Rosslare Road.

One of the passengers in the car, the 25-year-old man, was taken to Wexford General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was also taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Two other passengers in the car, a man in his late teens and woman in her 20s, were treated for minor injuries.

Witness appeal

The road is currently closed for forensic collision investigators to carry out an examination of the crash site, and diversions are in place.

As the car came to the attention of gardaí prior to the incident, the matter has been referred to GSOC.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to anyone with camera footage from along this route at the time of the collision to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.