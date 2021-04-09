Six Irish players named for Aussie Rules semi-finals this weekend

Ireland will be represented across all four teams playing in this weekend's Women's Australian Football League (AFLW) preliminary finals, with six Irish players gearing up Saturday's two clashes.

Adelaide Crows take on Melbourne Demons in the first game of the day at the Adelaide Oval, with Clare and Dublin both represented.

The Banner's Ailish Considine was named for Adelaide, while Niamh McEvoy and Dublin teammate Lauren Magee are on-call for the Demons.

Former Dublin captain Sinead Goldrick will miss out on the action after being ruled out for Melbourne last month following a hamstring tear.

In the second clash of the weekend, Collingwood Magpies face Brisbane Lions, with Tipperary's Orla O'Dwyer coming up against Mayo's Sarah Rowe and Cavan's Aishling Sheridan.

In all, 14 Irish recruits were drafted in for the 2021 AFLW season, including Mayo's Cora Staunton, who was recently named in the team of the year.

However, the season was cut painfully short for Bríd Stack (Cork/Greater Western Sydney Giants), who was ruled out in January after she sufferedd a fractured vertebra during a practice match against Adelaide.

Adelaide v Melbourne is due to kick off at 4.10am Irish time (2.10pm AEST) on Saturday, while Brisbane v Collingwood follows at 6.10am Irish time (4.10pm AEST).

For those tuning in from Ireland, TG4 will show deferred coverage of the two games over the weekend, beginning with Adelaide v Melbourne at 5.15pm on Saturday, while Brisbane v Collingwood will be shown from 12.15pm on Sunday.

The winners of the two games this weekend will proceed to the Grand Final, which is due to be held on April 17th.