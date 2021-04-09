Four new asymptomatic walk-in test centres to open this weekend

James Cox

Four new ‘walk-in, no appointment necessary’ Covid-19 testing centres will open on Saturday.

Two of the new centres are in Dublin, one is in Waterford and one is in Limerick.

The HSE continues to open asymptomatic walk-in centres in areas where the number of positive cases are particularly high.

According to Niamh O’Beirne, HSE national lead for Test and Trace: “Targeted community testing using PCR tests is highly effective and has already identified over 600 positive Covid-19 cases who would not have been identified without targeted asymptomatic testing.”

The centres opening on Saturday, April 10th are:

Mulhuddart, Dublin 15: Cumann Naomh Peregrine, Blakestown Road, D15 PW80, opens 7 days.

Cumann Naomh Peregrine, Blakestown Road, D15 PW80, opens 7 days. Limerick City: St Joseph’s Health Campus, 3 Mulgrave Street, Limerick, V94 C8DV, opens for 6 days.

St Joseph’s Health Campus, 3 Mulgrave Street, Limerick, V94 C8DV, opens for 6 days. Waterford : WIT College Street Campus, Cork Road, Waterford, X91 YO74, opens for 7 days.

: WIT College Street Campus, Cork Road, Waterford, X91 YO74, opens for 7 days. Dublin 10: Ballyfermot Sports Complex, 33-39 Gurteen Road, Redcowfarm, Dublin 10, D10 K598, opens for 7 days.

The walk-in test centre in Finglas will close on Sunday, April 11th.

Working with the National Ambulance Service, the HSE aims to carry out 300-500 Covid-19 tests per day at each walk-in centre.

You should use this free, walk-in Covid-19 testing service if you:

Are aged 16 years and over.

Do not have symptoms of Covid-19 but would like to be tested.

Live within 5km of the walk-in testing centre.

Have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months.

Remember, it’s one test per person.

People need to bring photo ID to test centres and give staff their mobile phone number to be contacted with results.

The testing centres will be open from 11am to 7pm.