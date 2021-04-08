Masters: Lowry one shot off lead, tough start for McIlroy

James Cox

Shane Lowry is just a shot off the lead on the opening day of The Masters.

The 2019 Open Champion has made the turn in 2-under par.

Things have been far more disappointing for Rory McIlroy, who ended the day 4-over par after shooting a 76.

Hideki Matsuyama and Brian Harman are the clubhouse leaders at Augusta, after both shot 3-under par opening rounds of 69.

McIlroy inadvertently hit his father Gerry with a wayward shot as he battled tough conditions on day one of the 85th Masters.

McIlroy was already two over par when he pushed his approach to the seventh hole to the right of the green, where it bounced and caught his father on the back of the leg.

The former world number one had at least shouted the traditional warning of “Fore” and Gerry was able to see the funny side, joking with reporters: “I should ask for an autographed glove.”