Laura Whitmore addresses rumours she has named her baby Emily

By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Laura Whitmore dismissed speculation she named her baby Emily after fans suggested her close friend Keith Lemon had let the name slip on live TV.

Comedian and presenter Lemon, whose real name is Leigh Francis, appeared on This Morning on Thursday to speak about the new series of celebrity panel show Celebrity Juice.

Whitmore, who hosts Love Island, and Emily Atack, best known for starring in The Inbetweeners, will feature as team captains in the forthcoming series, with Maya Jama appearing as a regular panellist.

Leigh Francis aka Keith Lemon (Ian West/PA)

In his interview, Lemon was asked about the panellists due to appear, confusing viewers with his answer.

He said: “We’ve got Laura Whitmore as well who is at home watching this with her child. So hello to Emily and Laura.”

However, Whitmore later set the record straight when asked by a Twitter user if he had in fact been referring to Atack.

She wrote: “Ha ha, yes he was! Emily and I are team captains. It’s a gorgeous name, but would get confusing.”

Whitmore and her husband Iain Stirling, the narrator of ITV’s Love Island, married last year in a private ceremony.

They confirmed the arrival of their first child in early April.

Whitmore and Stirling met at a TV awards ceremony in 2016 but only got together later.