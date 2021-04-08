Covid-19: Seven further deaths, 400 additional cases

James Cox

Seven further Covid-19 related deaths and 400 additional cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today.

Of the deaths reported today two occurred in April, two occurred in March and three occurred in February.

The median age of those who died was 78 years and the age range was 62-89 years.

There has now been a total of 4,737 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There is now a total of 239,723 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

205 are men/193 are women.

72 per cent are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 35 years old.

162 cases are in Dublin, 61 in Kildare, 26 in Cork, 21 in Galway, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 113 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 226 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 55 are in ICU. 11 additional Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Irish hospitalis in the past 24 hours.

As of April 5th, 940,883 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

667,182 people have received their first dose.

273,701 people have received their second dose.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 testing in nursing homes has hit its lowest level since the start of the pandemic, with the vaccine impact beginning to show.

The seven-day positivity rate from community testing has also dropped below three per cent for the first time this year, with cases either stalling or falling despite an increase in the number of tests being carried out.

The news comes as Ireland passed the one million mark for vaccines doses administered on Thursday.