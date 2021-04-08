Thu, 08 Apr, 2021 - 10:35

West Ham could be forced to pay €34m to land Jesse Lingard

Lingard, Vestergaard and Garcia all feature in the papers on Thursday.
By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

West Ham will be forced to pay north of £30 million (€34 million) to land Jesse Lingard, the Daily Mirror says. Lingard has been on loan with the Hammers, scoring six times in eight games since his temporary move from Manchester United, with David Moyes said to be keen on making the deal permanent.

Southampton will face a struggle to keep hold of Jannik Vestergaard when the transfer window reopens, writes the Daily Express. The paper says Tottenham will look to make a move for the £18m-rated centre-back.

Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea will do battle for the signature of Hakan Calhanoglu, according to The Sun. The AC Milan midfielder will leave the Serie A outfit at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Ibrahima Konate no longer features on Liverpool’s transfer wish list, with the Anfield outfit telling RB Leipzig they will not be pursuing a deal, writes the Daily Express.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s side will be up against Chelsea for the signature of Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, the Express says.

Players to watch

Eric Garcia: Barcelona are still interested in the Manchester City defender but have offered him a reduced deal compared to last year, according to Marca.

Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku is wanted by Chelsea
Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku is wanted by Chelsea. Photo: Belga/PA

Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea will offer €100 million for the Inter Milan striker if they are unsuccessful in their pursuit of Erling Braut Haaland, writes Calciomercato.

Lionel Messi: Manchester City will not bid for the forward until he says he wants to leave Barcelona, says Marca.

