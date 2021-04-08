Footage allegedly showing Monaghan footballers breaching restrictions passed to Gardaí

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has confirmed footage has been passed to the Gardaí which allegedly shows members of the Monaghan senior football team training, in violation of current Covid-19 restrictions.

The Irish Independent reports images and videos of a group of Monaghan footballers and management training at Corduff GAA club were sent to Ms McEntee anonymously in recent days.

However, Monaghan GAA chairman Declan Flanagan said he is not aware of any session having taken place.

Both Gardaí and the GAA are now said to be investigating the matter further.

This follows a similar alleged breach by members of the Dublin senior football team which was reported last week.

Images emerged of a group of players taking part in what appeared to be a non-contact drills session at Innisfails GAA club, which the GAA labelled "extremely disappointing".

The Association committed to pursue the allegations and "invoke any necessary disciplinary processes as appropriate".

Soon after, Dublin manager Dessie Farrell was handed a 12-week suspension by the Dublin county board.

The images of the Dublin footballers came shortly after the GAA had reiterated its commitment to following ongoing restrictions and public health guidelines, calling for all members to comply.

On March 30th, it was confirmed adult inter-county panels would be permitted to return to training from April 19th.