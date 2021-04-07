Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 12:13

Eamonn Holmes explains why he has ‘been in tears again’

The TV presenter thanked his son and daughter-in-law for bringing ‘joy and happiness into our lives at this very miserable time’
By Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Eamonn Holmes has told TV viewers that he is going to be a “grandpa”.

The presenter said he wanted to share the “happy” development after having a “miserable” week.

The 61-year-old previously said he had been in hospital after suffering “pain like I’ve never experienced in my life”.

On Wednesday, he told viewers of ITV’s This Morning: “I’ve been having a very tough week…  It hasn’t been a good time and I’ve been in tears.”

He added: “And I’ve been in tears again. It involves these two people here” – as an image of his eldest son, Declan, 32, and daughter-in-law Jenny flashed up on the screen.

“Can you seriously believe that I’m going to be a grandpa?” he quipped.

“It’s very good… I didn’t think I would be so happy but I got very emotional.”

It is “lovely news, regeneration, the old guard goes out, the new guard comes in,” he said.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford (Isabel Infantes/PA)

His co-host and wife Ruth Langsford remarked: “You looked a bit like a grandad this week!”

The baby is due in July and Holmes said to his son and daughter-in-law: “Thank you for bringing so much joy and happiness into our lives at this very miserable time.”

And he joked to Langsford, whom he married in 2010: “Are you going to be the wicked step-grandmother?”

Holmes has three children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall, from his first marriage.

Holmes and Langsford have a son, Jack, who was born in 2002.

