Florence Pugh shares sweet message for Zach Braff’s birthday

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Florence Pugh shared a touching message for actor boyfriend Zach Braff on his 46th birthday.

The British star of Black Widow, 25, has reportedly been dating Scrubs actor Braff since 2019.

Pugh celebrated his birthday with a post on Instagram, sharing pictures of him with the couple’s dog, Billie.

“It’s this magical persons birthday,” Pugh said. “A year ago we got Billie three days before Zach’s day and she’s flopped on her back for tummy tickles from him like this ever since.”

Pugh described Braff, who she worked with on 2019 short film In The Time It Takes To Get There, as a “special fella”.

She wrote: “His need to make people laugh and smile is never ending, his constant generosity and love for others is infectious, his creativity and ability to put real and honest words onto the page inspires many and all who’s around him, but above all.. his appreciation for life and excitement for LIVING is something I always take note of.”

And alongside a picture of Braff wearing different shoes, Pugh added: “Happy Birthday chicken, odd shoes is a good look.”

Oxford-born Pugh, who was Oscar nominated for her role in Little Women, previously defended the age gap between her and Braff, a filmmaker and actor best known for playing JD in medical comedy Scrubs.

In May last year, she told Elle UK it was “bizarre” that fans share their objections to the relationship and added “people have no right to educate me on my private life”.